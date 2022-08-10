Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.02). 8,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 29,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £826,210.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

