Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.03

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.03 and last traded at $85.06, with a volume of 88730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.
Gulfport Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
