GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 30,411 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $19,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,991,000 after purchasing an additional 289,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 852,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atkore by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 605,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. 804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,823. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.04 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.