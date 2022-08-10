GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 450,006 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,006 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Compass Diversified worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

CODI stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

