GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,387 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 845,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,131 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.9 %

SHC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,137. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

