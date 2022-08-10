GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of AGNC Investment worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

AGNC traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. 28,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,164,636. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.