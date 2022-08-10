GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $28.74 Million Stock Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 535,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,923 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $28,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.20.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

