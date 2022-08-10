GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of National Health Investors worth $24,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NYSE:NHI opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

