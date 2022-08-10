GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,050 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 504,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 294,508.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,139,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 634,073 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth about $104,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

NYSE GTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,932. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $441.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.