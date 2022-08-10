GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 10,942 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.40.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.