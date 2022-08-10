GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 14,114 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.27% of Phreesia worth $30,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phreesia Stock Down 8.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading

