GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 7,828 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,828 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.35% of UFP Technologies worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 315.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,338. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.77.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

