GXChain (GXC) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $36.82 million and approximately $8,195.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002574 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10,115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.