HAPI Market Cap Reaches $20.32 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on popular exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HAPI has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,644.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00065235 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

Buying and Selling HAPI

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

