Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$627.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.97 million. Harmonic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,758. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 101.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 52.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

