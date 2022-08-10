Hashgard One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,756.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $413,389.58 and approximately $13,756.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,652.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00038722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00065151 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hashgard Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

