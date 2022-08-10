Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. 5,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian Electric Industries

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 29.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

