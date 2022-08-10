HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $80,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.05. 15,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,539. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.18.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

