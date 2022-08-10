Head to Head Analysis: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) versus Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $11.06 billion 4.06 $1.87 billion $9.16 18.67 Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 23.55 -$152.68 million N/A N/A

Profitability

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor.

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 19.83% 49.45% 16.18% Navitas Semiconductor N/A -105.07% -22.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 6 8 1 2.56 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $204.95, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 212.90%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's product solutions are used in a range of applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

