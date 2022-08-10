Head-To-Head Contrast: STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) versus Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for STMicroelectronics and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.39%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 20.08% 29.96% 17.76% Rubicon Technology 12.58% 2.49% 2.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 2.57 $2.00 billion $3.04 11.87 Rubicon Technology $4.06 million 9.73 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Risk and Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Rubicon Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

