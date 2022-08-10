Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Issue $0.11 Variable Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of HR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.83.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on HR. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
