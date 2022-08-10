Hedget (HGET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,369.00

Hedget (HGET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Hedget has a market cap of $1.22 million and $119,369.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,030.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00064464 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

