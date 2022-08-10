HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $64.08 million and $1,253.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003092 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

