HeidelbergCement (HEI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

HeidelbergCement (ETR: HEI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/3/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €51.00 ($52.04) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/29/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €43.00 ($43.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/29/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €56.00 ($57.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($60.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/20/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €44.40 ($45.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €64.00 ($65.31) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €76.00 ($77.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €55.00 ($56.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/11/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €44.40 ($45.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €44.00 ($44.90) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($60.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/6/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €45.00 ($45.92) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf.

7/1/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €44.40 ($45.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/21/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €56.00 ($57.14) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/15/2022 – HeidelbergCement was given a new €59.00 ($60.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HEI traded down €0.68 ($0.69) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €50.24 ($51.27). The stock had a trading volume of 378,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.90. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €43.40 ($44.29) and a twelve month high of €76.92 ($78.49).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

