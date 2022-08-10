Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) received a €2.00 ($2.04) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.45) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR HDD traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €1.40 ($1.43). 2,078,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €1.35 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of €3.14 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of €1.57 and a 200-day moving average of €2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

