Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 800 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Allstate by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.08.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

