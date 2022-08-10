Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,877. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

