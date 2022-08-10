Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,293 Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.15.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.