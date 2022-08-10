Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $137,000 in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PALC. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,582,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66.

