Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $137,000 in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PALC. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,582,000.
Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC)
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.