Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $90,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.66. 13,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

