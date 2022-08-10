Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth $35,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

OGN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. 6,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,042. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.