Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,332. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

