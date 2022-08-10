Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,520 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.07. 12,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,225. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

