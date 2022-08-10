Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $77,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,815,279. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

