Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 736.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 354,457 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $5,935,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 112,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth approximately $3,825,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.9 %

FDL traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,163. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

