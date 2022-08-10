Herold Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $766,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,481. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.