Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.35% and a negative return on equity of 243.85%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Heron Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HRTX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 7,496,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after buying an additional 5,230,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,934,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 473,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 361,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,729,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 91,499 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

