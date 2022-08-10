Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Héroux-Devtek traded as low as C$13.00 and last traded at C$13.24, with a volume of 72633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.59.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HRX. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$479.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Recommended Stories

