HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.03 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

