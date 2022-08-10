HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 322,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.