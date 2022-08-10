Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Announces Earnings Results

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 3.5 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.28. 13,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 739,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after acquiring an additional 40,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

