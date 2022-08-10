Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Hiscox stock traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 928.40 ($11.22). The stock had a trading volume of 298,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,564. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2,079.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 914.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 932.12.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,144 ($13.82) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,018.29 ($12.30).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
