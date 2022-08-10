Holo Hits Market Capitalization of $445.61 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $445.61 million and approximately $30.94 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Holo has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,587.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065279 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

