Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.38 Per Share

Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share by the retailer on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Home Reit’s previous dividend of $1.37. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Home Reit Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:HOME traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 123.20 ($1.49). 3,006,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,545. The firm has a market capitalization of £691.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,114.55. Home Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.30.

Get Home Reit alerts:

Home Reit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.