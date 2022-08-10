Honest (HNST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,893.00

Honest (HNST) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Honest has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $973,729.79 and approximately $21,893.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.