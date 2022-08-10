Honest (HNST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,893.00

Honest (HNST) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Honest has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $973,729.79 and approximately $21,893.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.
Honest Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.
Buying and Selling Honest
Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.