Hoo Token 1-Day Volume Tops $88.00 (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $50.35 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.