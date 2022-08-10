Hoo Token 1-Day Volume Tops $88.00 (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $50.35 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014863 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039944 BTC.
Hoo Token Coin Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
