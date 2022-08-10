HOPR (HOPR) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and $511,671.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOPR

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

