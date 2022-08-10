Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Hostess Brands

TWNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,285,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $957,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.