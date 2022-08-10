Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,392,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,262 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Partners owned about 4.88% of Howmet Aerospace worth $732,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $19,949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 101,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,081. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

