H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on October 3rd

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&R Block to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 140,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,033. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

